Security concerns arise as Mysore Palace electric fence has no power

October 29, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysore Palace, a prominent tourist destination that draws visitors from around the world, is not immune to threats due to its unique status in Southern India. Given its significance, it has become a potential target for destructive activities, necessitating enhanced security measures.

Ironically, the electric fence encircling the Palace, intended to provide security, has become ineffective and symbolic, failing to deter intruders. The 2.5-kilometre compound wall is lined with an electric fence, but it no longer delivers a shock upon contact. This vulnerability was exposed when people easily breached the wall during Jumboo Savari procession on Oct. 24.

In the wake of the November 2008 terrorist attack in Mumbai, India implemented heightened security measures at key tourist destinations, including the Mysore Palace, to prevent similar incidents. The then City Police Commissioner, Dr. Parashivamurthy, recommended robust security measures, prompting then Deputy Director of Mysore Palace Board, P.V. Avaradi, to propose the installation of a solar fence.

Wooden logs have been placed to cover the gap below electric fence at Mysore Palace to check intruders.

However, the proposal was rejected, and instead, an electric fence was installed through the Electronic Corporation of India (ECI), a Government subsidiary, at a cost of Rs. 1.25 crore. The electric fence consisted of eight sections, each 250 metres in length, with a capacity of 220 volts. In addition to delivering a shock, it was designed to trigger alarms in the control room. Sadly, it has now become ineffective.

Furthermore, the Palace has been equipped with 118 cameras for security, including 16 closed-circuit cameras, an X-ray baggage scanner and a Narcotics and Explosives Detector capable of detecting explosives within a 100-metre radius.

Deputy Director of the Palace Board, T.S. Subramanya acknowledged the issues with the electric fence, stating, “The electric fence functions intermittently and is turned off when the Palace cows are released for grazing.”

H. Satish, Assistant Executive Engineer of the Electricity Sub-Division at Mysore Palace Board, added, “The technology used for the electric fence has become outdated and requires upgrading. This matter has been discussed in Palace Board meetings and the fence will be modernised using the latest technology.”