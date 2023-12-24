Thousands of tourists flock Mysuru, Kodagu for holidays

December 24, 2023

Hotels report 100 percent occupancy; All parking slots full as tourists forced to park on busy roads

Mysore/Mysuru: The Christmas and New Year season is attracting thousands of tourists to Mysuru and Kodagu, with visitors streaming in from Bengaluru and other locations since yesterday morning, taking advantage of the extended weekend.

Consequently, toll booths along Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway experienced heavy traffic, particularly yesterday afternoon & evening and this morning. Despite all gates being FasTAG-enabled for swift automatic clearance, the substantial influx of vehicles entering Mysuru caused considerable delays. In contrast, the gates leading to Bengaluru reported a minimal number of vehicles.

This morning, all the tourist places in Mysuru and Mandya regions such as Mysore Palace, Mysuru Zoo, Chamundi Hill, Winter Flower Show at Palace, Krishna Raja Sagar Dam, Srirangapatna, Melukote and even areas like Balamuri reported excessive tourists, despite the hot sun. The numbers are expected to swell after 3 pm.

Chikkamagaluru closed for tourists

The Mysuru and Kodagu regions are witnessing a surge in tourist activity due to the closure of all tourist spots along the Chandradrona Mountain Range by the Chikkamagaluru District Administration for six days in observance of Datta Jayanti. A total ban has been enforced, prohibiting all tourists from visiting Mullayanagiri, Dattapeetha, Sitalayyanagiri, Chatikere and Manikyadhara, starting from yesterday until Dec. 27.

In addition to this, a three-day liquor ban has been implemented in Chikkamagaluru, Mudigere, Sringeri, Koppa and N.R. Pura. According to tourism stakeholders, the situation is anticipated to ease after Dec. 28 when some tourists are expected to divert their plans towards Chikkamagaluru. However, those who have already arrived in Mysuru and Kodagu are likely to remain stationed there.

All hotels in Mysuru full

According to C. Narayanagowda, President of the Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association, all 425 hotels, offering a total of 10,500 rooms of various categories in Mysuru city, are currently fully booked from Dec. 23 to Dec. 31. This high occupancy extends not only to hotels but also includes guest houses, resorts on the outskirts, home stays and clubs.

Narayanagowda said, “After Dasara, we have been receiving constant enquiries for room bookings, including numerous online inquiries. We have conveyed the message of 100 percent bookings and we anticipate that the rush will extend beyond New Year.”

The full occupancy during this period highlights the popularity of Mysuru as a sought-after destination during the festive season and signifies a significant boost in tourism for the region.

Kodagu grapples with rush

Tourist destinations in Kodagu are currently grappling with extensive traffic jams, exemplified by a three-kilometre-long traffic jam observed on the Mysore-Gonikoppa Road last evening. The queue showcased luxury cars from various parts of the State, indicative of the heightened tourist influx.

All homestays and resorts in areas like Kushalnagar, Madikeri and Virajpet in the district have reported full bookings. Even more remote areas with homestays, such as Kutta, Srimangala, Kanoor, Birunani, Katakeri, Mandalapatti, Kaloor, Madapura, Somwarpet, Virajpet and Kakkabbe, are experiencing 100 percent occupancy.

This sudden surge in tourist arrivals has raised concerns among local residents regarding potential health risks, particularly in light of fears surrounding the COVID JN.1 variant. Health officials are actively conducting vehicle and passenger inspections at the Kodagu-Kerala border. Despite these efforts, locals remain uneasy, expressing concerns that the measures may not be comprehensive enough to effectively contain the spread of the virus.

Residents emphasise that while acknowledging the economic importance of tourism, authorities cannot overlook the health risks stemming from increased visits, especially from Kerala. Moreover, the healthcare infrastructure in Kodagu is limited and may struggle to manage in case of an outbreak.