CM distributes certificates to Govt. beneficiaries of Mysuru

March 7, 2023

Bommai welcomes inspection of Mysuru-B’luru Expressway by Cong.

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated a mega convention of beneficiaries at Maharaja’s College Grounds here this afternoon, that was attended by several thousands of people from across Mysuru district.

The CM landed at Mysuru Airport in Mandakalli here at around 1.20 pm and then drove towards the convention venue after addressing the waiting media at the Airport.

With the State going for Assembly elections soon, the mammoth convention has been organised to distribute certificates (of benefits obtained) symbolically to some people against a total of 53,000 beneficiaries including both of State and Central Government Schemes and programmes, only to win over the confidence of the electorate.

Among the beneficiaries, 27,000 come under Zilla Panchayat (ZP), 10,000 under Urban Development Department, 5,000 under Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), 4,000 under Health and Family Welfare Department, 3,000 farmers who have taken loan with zero percent rate of interest, coming under Co-operation Department.

The beneficiaries were ferried to the venue in KSRTC buses from various taluks, hoblis and villages. That apart, CM Bommai also distributed title deeds to beneficiaries of 277 housing units built by Karnataka Slum Development Board.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated various stalls set up to provide information on different schemes and programmes of the Government.

Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar, Mayor Shivakumar, MLAs S.A. Ramdas and L. Nagendra, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra, ZP Chief Executive Officer (CEO) K.M. Gayathri, City BJP President T.S. Srivatsa, District President Mangala Somashekar and other officials were present.