March 7, 2023

CM questions Cong’s common sense

Mysore/Mysuru: Amid the raging debate over taking claim for building Mysuru- Bengaluru Expressway, that has intensified further with Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddharamaiah stepping in, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai ridiculed the claims of Opposition questioning their common sense.

Reacting to a query over claims and counter-claims with former CM Siddharamaiah saying that Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway project was initiated during his tenure as CM and was approved during the tenure of Congress led UPA-Government at the Centre, CM Bommai shot back at media saying, “Who builds National Highways? It’s common sense (as Highways are built by the Central Government).”

“There were several such demands to develop the Highway for the last 20 years, along with building a NICE road as an alternative. However, what counts is during whose tenure the funds were sanctioned and works were implemented,” said CM Bommai.

On Siddharamaiah announcing to inspect Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway on Mar. 9, CM Bommai, who welcomed the initiative, said ‘Already thousands of people have travelled on the 10-lane Expressway.’

To another query on winding up of Lokayukta to form Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in the State (that ceases to exist after High Court’s order), during the tenure of Siddharamaiah as CM that was denied by the Opposition Leader (Siddharamaiah), Bommai turned the tables saying, ‘Then why were the cases referred to ACB. Even when the ACB was quashed, they (Cong.) had tried to file an appeal at Supreme Court. Even in the floor of the House, former Home Minister K. J. George had asked why didn’t the BJP Government file an appeal.”

On the spread of H3N2 variant of influenza in the State, Bommai said there is no need to panic.

The safety guidelines are expected from the Centre at the earliest. However, there are no plans to make mask compulsory.