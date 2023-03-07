Siddu to inspect Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway

March 7, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: As Mandya District Administration is making all preparations for the inauguration of ten-lane Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Mar. 12, Opposition Leader in Legislative Assembly and former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah has decided to inspect the Expressway on Mar. 9.

Pooh-poohing the repeated claims of Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha taking credit for building the Expressway, the announcement of Siddharamaiah to take Congress leaders for inspection of the Expressway ahead of the PM’s visit has aroused much curiosity.

Siddharamaiah told media persons in the city yesterday, “Previously Mysuru-Bengaluru

Road was a State Highway, which was upgraded by the then Union Minister for Transport, Road and Highways Oscar Fernandes, besides giving his consent for converting the Highway to 10-lane Expressway.”

“I was the CM then and Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa was the PWD Minister. We two only had met Oscar Fernandes with a request seeking approval for converting to 10-lane Expressway. He (Oscar Fernandes) had approved the project. It was the project that was implemented during the tenure of our Government,” reiterated Siddharamaiah.

MP Pratap Simha doesn’t even have a least role behind Expressway project. The jurisdiction of the Constituency represented by Simha is only till Siddalingapura (on Expressway), while the rest comes under Mandya and Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha Constituencies. But still, Simha has been uttering lies and staking claim for implementing the project, said Siddharamaiah reaffirming his decision to inspect the Expressway on Mar. 9.