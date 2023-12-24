Mysuru Hotel Owners Assn. seeks round-the-clock operations

December 24, 2023

Chief Minister felicitates senior hotel entrepreneurs

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association has presented a set of proposals to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah aimed at fostering both tourism and the hotel industry in the region.

During the valedictory of the Silver Jubilee celebrations of the Hotel Owners Credit Co-operative Society, hosted by the Hotel Owners’ Association and Hotel Owners Charitable Trust at Bunts Community Hall in Vijayanagar Second Stage last evening, Association President C. Narayanagowda, along with office-bearers and members, engaged in discussions with the CM.

Their appeals included urging the CM to take steps towards establishing an international-level Disneyland project in Mysuru, in addition to supporting the ropeway project atop Chamundi Hill and the Film City project at Immavu in Varuna. Furthermore, they emphasised the need for the creation of an international-level convention hall at Dasara Exhibition Grounds.

Narayanagowda specifically requested the CM to direct officials to simplify the rules governing the renewal of trade licences for the hotel industry, enabling them to operate their business activities round-the-clock in response to Mysuru’s emergence as a prominent tourist hub.

Additionally, he sought an extension of operating hours by one hour for CL-7 and CL-9 liquor stockists, encompassing hotels, bars and boarding house licences. The Association President also appealed the CM to establish the Dasara Development Authority, aiming to elevate Dasara celebrations to a grand scale.

On the occasion, senior hotel entrepreneurs were felicitated. They were Kenchappa (Venkateshwara Sweets), Puttaswamy (Nanda Hotel), Gopala Rao (Nandini Hotel), Govindegowda (Vaishak Hotel Group), P.C. Naganna (Umamaheshwari Hotel), Anantha Thanthri (Ajanta Hotel) O. Pratap Kumar (Indra Bhavan), S. Sonu Chandra (Indra Cafe), K.S. Madhusudhan (Venkatesh Bhavan), Ram Vittal Das (Eagle Bakery) and Nataraju (Swami Hotel).