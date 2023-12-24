Govt. ready to implement Chamundi Hill ropeway: CM

December 24, 2023

CM’s statement on controversial project sparks renewed debate amid environmental concerns

Mysore/Mysuru: Over 17 months have elapsed since the previous BJP Government shelved the controversial ropeway project to Chamundi Hill, facing strong opposition from environmentalists, nature enthusiasts and the general public. However, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reignited the discourse by declaring the Congress Government’s readiness to proceed with the project.

Nonetheless, the Chief Minister emphasised the need for environmentalists to refrain from opposing the project. “I proposed it long ago, but encountered opposition from green activists and other stakeholders. If we are to proceed with the ropeway this time, it should face no opposition,” stated Siddaramaiah.

The Chief Minister made these remarks during the valedictory of the Silver Jubilee celebrations of the Hotel Owners Credit Co-operative Society, hosted by the Hotel Owners’ Association and Hotel Owners Charitable Trust at Bunts Community Hall in Vijayanagar Second Stage last evening.

Highlighting the significance of the hospitality and hotel industry in fostering tourism activities in Mysuru, Siddaramaiah mentioned, “We have introduced several schemes beneficial to the tourism sector. Initially, I envisioned constructing the ropeway atop Chamundi Hill to attract more tourists. Unfortunately, the proposal encountered severe opposition. Nevertheless, we remain prepared to proceed with the ropeway, provided there is no opposition. I urge you to persuade them to support the project,” he conveyed to the office-bearers and members of the Hotel Owners’ Association.

Regarding the Film City project in Mysuru, Siddaramaiah affirmed, “I was the first person to propose the Film City in Mysuru and there is no change in plans; it will be built here. I have already allocated funds in the budget and the project will become a reality. The location will remain unchanged at any cost.”

Expressing the State Government’s commitment to developing Mysuru as a cultural capital and a tourism hub, he stated, “The Government is dedicated to this cause, and all necessary cooperation will be provided. I firmly believe in ‘Athithi Devobhava,’ where tourists are treated well and provided with all facilities. The hotel and hospitality industry has been doing a commendable job for ages and deserves appreciation.”

The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of extending support to the film and tourism sectors, aligning with the broader vision of enhancing Mysuru’s cultural significance and appeal to tourists.

District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, MLAs Tanveer Sait and T.S. Srivatsa, former MLA M.K. Somasekhar, senior Congress leader K. Marigowda, former MUDA Chairman C. Basavegowda, Hotel Owners Association Hon. Secretary G.K Shetty, President of Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association C. Narayanagowda, President of Hotel Owners’ Charitable Trust Ravi Shastri, President of Hotel Owners’ Co-operative Society Narayan V. Hegade, Vice-President Anandshetty, directors and office-bearers of the Association were present.

July 2022 decision on ropeway project

It is worth noting that in July 2022, the previous Basavaraj Bommai Govt. had revoked the ropeway project, acknowledging the imperative to preserve nature and the environment. Environmental activists contended that the ropeway would adversely impact the environment, leading to an ecological imbalance. They advocated for Chamundi Hill to remain a sacred site, asserting that there was no necessity for tourism development.

Emphasising that any tourism initiatives on the Hill would gradually erode the green space, environmental advocates asserted that the Govt. should commit to preserving the ecology and respecting public sentiment opposing the project. They advocated for Chamundi Hill to be maintained as a site for worship and pilgrimage rather than transforming it into a tourist attraction.