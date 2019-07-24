Grand Chamundeshwari Vardhanti

Mysuru: Today is Mysuru’s presiding deity Goddess Chamundeshwari’s birthday — Sri Chamundeshwari Vardhanti Mahotsava. Though the main celebrations was atop the Chamundi Hill, the abode of the Goddess, the entire city came together to celebrate the birthday of their favourite Goddess by distributing Prasadam since early in the morning.

Devotees and those who have taken vows were seen distributing Prasadam — mainly Rice Bath and Pulav — at many street corners, especially near small Chamundeshwari Temples.

Atop the Hill Temple, thousands of devotees sought the blessings of the Goddess who was giving darshan from the decked up Sanctum Santorum. The entire Temple premises was embellished and decorated with varieties of flowers and fruits to mark the occasion.

Vardhanti, or the birthday of the Goddess was celebrated today, the saptami day or Krishna paksha at auspicious Revathi Nakshatra, in Ashada, commemorating the day on which the idol of the Goddess was installed and consecrated in the 1820s by Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. History says that Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar presented a ‘Simha-vahana’ (lion-shaped vehicle) and jewels.

Morning rituals began at the Temple as early as 5.30 am in the name of erstwhile Maharajas of Mysore with chants of Vedic hymns. Starting with Mahanyasa Poorvaka Rudrabhisheka, Panchamruthabhisheka, Pushparchane, Sahasranaamarchane and other rituals were held while elaborate Pujas continued till 7:45 am. Mahamangalarathi was performed at 8 am.

Later, the Temple doors were opened to the devotees at 8 am. As the Sanctum Sanctorum was closed from early hours for the special rituals, there was heavy rush of devotees as soon as the doors were open. They were seen jostling for space and at the same time have a good darshan. Serpentine queues were formed at the entrance and exit of the Temple and priests and the Police had a tough time in controlling he surging devotees.

Amidst rituals, a Golden Pallakki (palanquin) Utsava was performed which began at 10:30 am where the idol of the Goddess was taken around the temple. The Pallakki took about 45 minutes to circumambulate the temple.

Scion of Mysore royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and his wife Trishikha Kumari Devi were present for poojas from wee hours and prayed to the Goddess. The ‘Utsava Murthy’ was decorated by the royal couple with a number of golden jewellery which were specially brought from the Mysore Palace.

The Golden Palanquin carrying the ‘Utsava Murthy’ went around the temple with chatra-chamara, deevatige and other royal symbols with Palace Band Troupe following and devotees chanting ‘Jai Chamundeshwari’.

Free KSRTC bus service was arranged to ferry devotees from Lalitha Mahal Helipad to the Temple. Security had been beefed up to thwart any untoward incidents with heavy Police bandobust.

No place atop Hill for Golden Palanquin

When the Golden Palanquin was brought to the Hill Temple from the Mysore Palace on a truck, there was no place for it to be dismounted from the truck as the Temple was crowded. After initial struggles by the workers and the Police to get the truck near the Temple failed, the truck was led to the new multi-level parking space.

After removing the Palanquin from the truck, workers had to carry it all the way from the parking lot to the Temple premises. Later, the Pallakki Utsav was held.

‘Vaale’ Manju seeks blessings

Former Karnataka Minister A. Manju, who is called ‘Vaale’ Manju as he always wears gold studs, visited the Hill Temple to seek the blessings of the Goddess.

Speaking to media, he said that nobody has toppled the Coalition Government and it has collapsed because of the wrong doings by Congress and JD(S) leaders.

“Ultimately, H.D. Revanna’s black magic with lemon or barefooted Temple runs did not work. As I had told them earlier itself, ‘number 9’ is unlucky for Devegowda’s family as is evident from 1999 and 2009 and again this time in 2019. At last, the drama that has been going on from the last 10-15 days has come to an end,” he said.

