Thousands witness Car Fest

January 21, 2023

Nanjangud: Adi Jagadguru Sri Shivarathreeshwara Shivayogigala Rathotsava (car festival) organised as part of Suttur Jatra, was witnessed by thousands of devotees at Suttur Srikshetra in Nanjangud taluk on Friday. The annual fest was conducted amid the chanting of vedic hymns and renting of slogans by enthused devotees that defined the mood.

Prior to the fest, various religious rituals were performed to Utsava Murthis of Adi Jagadguru before installing them in Dodda Ratha and Chikka Ratha, decorated with flowers, clothes, along with Kalasha.

The cars went through Raja Beedhis and reached Doddamma Thaayi Circle before returning to the starting point.

In all, 38 folk troupes from in and outside the State like Nandi Dhwaja, Garudi Gombe, Stilt Walkers, Veeragase, Dollu Kunita, Puja Kunita, Karadimela, Nadaswara, Janj Mela, Koravanji Kolata, Hulivesha along with umbrellas added colour to the fest.

Police had made elaborate security arrangements.

Stop converting from Hindu religion

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who took part in the inauguration of car festival, opined that ‘Law alone cannot help in checking religious conversions for permanent, but the activities undertaken by Mutts by creating awareness in the society and providing shelter to destitutes, dalits and backward classes.’

He also appealed to restrain the possibilities of converting from Hindu religion to others due to inevitable reasons and bring back those who have already converted to other religions.

The Mutts have found a place in the hearts of the people in rural areas by providing various Government services. Hence I started the initiative of granting funds to Mutts in the budget. Even the Governments that came later have continued with the initiative. Suttur Mutt has been providing a platform to rural talents during the jatra and introducing technology and modernity to farmers, he added.

No to plastic

Royal family member Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar gave a call to desist from total usage of plastic. Due to unabated use of plastic, there has been a rise in pollution levels of soil and environment. It has even taken a toll on man’s health. It is our duty to protect better environment inherited from our ancestors for posterity.

Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj, senior journalist Vishweshwar Bhat, Hosadurga Bhagiratha Uppara Peetha’s Sri Purushothamamandapuri Swamiji, Chairman of Karnataka Compost Development Corporation Limited S. Mahadevaiah, Chairman of Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation Ka. Pu. Siddalinga Swamy, Veena Thotakura, Chairman of Karnataka Border Area Development Authority Dr. C. Somashekar, Venkatesh Hosabale and Ashwini Siddaramappa were present.

‘Living in unity’ moral of religion: Siddu

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddharamaiah has said ‘living in unity is the moral of religion. The religion is created by we mortals, not God. However, the efforts are being made to create rift among castes on the grounds of religion. The religious preaching will not better the lives of the people. There are no people for religion, but there are many religions for the people.’

He was addressing the gathering after inaugurating desi games, drawing and kite contests organised as part of Suttur Jatra.

“Two thousand years ago, women were worshipped during vedic period. Nowadays, she is restricted to the house. Women became educated due to Basavanna and various other Sharanas,” said Siddharamaiah.

“Sports is pivotal to man’s life, as such activities keep them active. Earlier, we were playing desi games like lagori, swing among others, but people have forgotten them now. Instead, they prefer to play cards from morning till evening,” rued Siddharamaiah.

MLA N. Mahesh said “Suttur Jatra is one among the wonders in Indian culture as it reflects the grandeur, with farmers taking part in the fest, after toiling hard in their fields for six months.”

Former Minister P. G. R. Sindhia and Soraba MLA Kumar Bangarappa also spoke on the occasion. Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, Vatal Mutt Seer Sri Siddalinga Shivacharya Swamiji, Arya Ediga Mahasamsthana Peetha’s Sri Vikyathananda Swamiji and Eshapriya Teertha Sri Padangal graced the occasion.

MLAs C. Puttaranga Shetty and R. Narendra, former MLAs Kalale N. Keshavamurthy, Jayanna, A. R. Krishna Murthy and Venkatesh, Padma Shri Dr Manjamma Jogati, former Minister Geetha Mahadevaprasad, CADA Chairman Nijaguna Raju, former ZP Presidents B.M. Ramu and K. Marigowda and KPCC Mahila Congress President Dr. Pushpa Amarnath were present.