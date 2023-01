January 21, 2023

Bengaluru: The first Legislature session of the new year will take place from Feb.10 in Bengaluru. Announcing this here on Friday, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said that Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will address the joint session of the State Legislature on Feb.10.

Pointing out that the session will discuss the Governor’s address till Feb.16, he said CM Basavaraj Bommai, who also holds Finance portfolio, will present the budget (2023-24) on Feb.17.