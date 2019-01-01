Three-day Kumbha Mela at T. Narasipur from Feb.17 to 19

Mysuru: The three-day 11th Kumbha Mela will be held at T. Narasipur in the district from Feb.17 to 19.

A tradition in the making, the Kumbha Mela at T. Narasipur is the initiative of the Seers and religious leaders of the region led by Shivapuri Swamiji of Kailash Ashram and Suttur Mutt Seer Shivratri Deshikendra Swamiji, besides other Seers.

The once in three years religious event, first organised in 1989, is expected to witness a huge conglomeration of devotees from across the country. The event that takes place at Triveni Sangama (confluence of three rivers) at Tirumakudalu in T. Narasipur Taluk, coincides with the Kumbha Mela held in turns at Prayag (Allahabad), Nashik, Haridwar and Ujjain.

Chairing a preliminary meeting at Suttur Mutt at the foot of Chamundi Hill here yesterday, District Minister G.T. Devegowda said a detailed planning is underway to host various events marking the Kumbha Mela. Pointing out that the Government itself will take lead in hoisting the event, the Minister maintained that there was no dearth of funds and all administrative support for shoring up infrastructure would be accorded by the Government.

Minister directed the officials to prepare an estimate for the works and submit the same in a couple of days so that it could be forwarded to the Government.

The Minister also instructed the police personnel to make foolproof arrangements and also to ensure that there are no loopholes in Bandobast.

The officials were also directed to lay emphasis on providing drinking water facilities. Toilets, health and sanitation, improvement of all approach roads leading to T. Narasipur and ensuring uninterrupted power supply.

Suttur Mutt Seer Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji said that the authorities should expedite the preparations as the event was just about 45 days away. The Seer said the objective of the event was to provide an opportunity for the devotees from the region who otherwise cannot go to North or Central India to participate in the religious congregation that will be held in turns at Prayag (Allahabad), Nashik, Haridwar and Ujjain.

DC Abhiram G. Sankar said priority will be given for ensuring the safety and security of devotees and it has been decided to install CCTV cameras in good numbers at the venue with the increase in water level in the rivers due to copious rains, it has been decided to use nylon nets to install barricades in water.

Pointing out that various Department heads have been already entrusted with different tasks for the D-day, he said the road works including repair and asphaltation of roads connecting T. Narasipur and interior areas will also be taken up at the earliest.

Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, Bengaluru Mutt Seer Jayendra Puri Swamiji, Mysuru Ramakrishna Ashram’s Swami Atmanandaji, Kaginele Mutt Seer Nityananda Puri Swamiji, Omkar Ashrama’s Madhusudhananda Swamiji, Prajapitha Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya’s Lakshmiji, T. Narasipur MLA M. Ashwin Kumar, ZP planning officer K.B. Prabhuswamy, A.C. Shivegowda, JSS Mahavidyapeetha CEO Dr. C.G. Bettsurmath and other Seers and officials were among those who attended the meeting.



