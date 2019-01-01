From Police with love: Ladoos, gifts to traffic rule followers

Mysuru: In a bid to promote road safety rules and their compliance, City Police conducted a novel campaign by distributing ladoos , New Year greeting cards and gift boxes to traffic rule followers at Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple this morning.

The Police launched this drive for the first time on the first day of the year with an intention to motivate public to follow traffic rules. While Police stopped vehicles that flouted traffic rules and penalised them at the same venue, rule followers were offered sweets, greeting cards and gift.

Inaugurating the drive, City Police Commissioner Dr. A. Subramanyeswara Rao said that over 80% of vehicle owners have been following traffic rules but still 20% of them violated road safety norms.

He said that the Police conducted the drive by distributing roses, chocolates and gifts to sensitise people about traffic rules. This is a part of people-friendly Police initiatives. Several teams had been formed across the city as part of the awareness campaign.

The Commissioner further said that traffic violations and accidents have become a global epidemic as more number of people are dying of road accidents.

However, Government authorities and NGOs are working hard with a combination of awareness, behaviour and infrastructure strategies to reverse the deadly trend by reducing accidents through traffic safety initiatives.

As per reports, pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists were identified as they are most vulnerable to road accidents. Among the causes noted were over speeding, reckless driving, not respecting other road users as well as bad road conditions.

The main objective of the campaign was to raise awareness on the causes and effects of road accidents, he said.

DCP (Crime & Traffic) Dr. Vikram V. Amathe, ACP G. N. Mohan, Inspectors Manjunath, D. Yogesh, Rajeshwari, C.V. Ravi and others were present during the drive.



