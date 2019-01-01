Spectacular Fireworks enthral crowds at Doddakere Maidan

Mysuru: With the illuminated Mysore Palace in the backdrop, thousands of New Year revellers were awestruck by the fireworks display at Doddakere Maidan from 12 am to 12.15 am as the crowd cheered “Happy New Year” at the stroke of midnight.

Earlier, the Police Band performed at the Mysore Palace premises from 11 pm to 12 am and at the stroke of midnight, the Palace lights were switched on and fireworks began. It was “party-all-night” yesterday at various hotels and resorts which were packed with revellers who danced their way out to forget bitter experiences they faced last year and welcome the New Year with open arms.

Youths and couples attended parties which were held at Grand Mercure, Radisson Blu, Sandesh The Prince, Rio Meridian Hotel, Country Inn and Suites, Hotel Quorum, Brindavan Gardens, Golden Landmark Resort, Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel, Young Island Resort, Lobo’s Courtyard, Purple Haze, Hotel High Park, Hoysala Drive-in Garden Restaurant, The Green Hotel, Royal Orchid Metropole, Hotel Palace Plaza and other hotels and clubs.

The party venues were illuminated with decorative lights to welcome the guests who began to arrive from 7.30 pm and the parties went on post midnight. Dressed in their best, the guests danced away to glory besides involving themselves in various fun-filled games besides witnessing magic shows, comedy shows, fashion shows and competitions organised by party organisers.

The City Police had beefed up security and special units for women and children were formed to ensure their safety. The Police had issued warnings to hotels, bars, clubs, resorts and restaurants, to close the celebration by 1 am but since everything was going on smoothly parties went on till 2 am.



