Disneyland at KRS will be within framework of law, says Minister

Mysuru: State Tourism Minister S.R. Mahesh has assured that the Government would make an honest attempt within the framework of law to replicate Disneyland in the vicinity of Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam.

He was speaking to a section of the press yesterday in the context of Union Government’s gazette notification in November 2017 ruling that the vicinity of KRS was an Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) would be a setback for the State Government’s plan to develop the said area on the lives of Disneyland in USA.

“When the area is reckoned as an ESZ, how come quarrying is going on around the Dam from quite some time?” questioned Mahesh.

“Ironically in an area covering 26 villages coming under the so called ESZ, mining activity, hotel industry and a power project of Atria Group are happily thriving for the last 15 years. Now suddenly harping on Eco-Sensitivity fuels speculations” said Mahesh.

The Minister said that the State Government was keen to develop about 300 acres of land near KRS in public interest eyeing tourism and expressed surprise over attempts to thwart the plan citing ecology. However, he asserted that law is supreme and assured to explore avenues to implement the project under the provisions of law. He pointed out that Eco Tourism , Agri Tourism and Water Tourism are different variants with special provision under law which will be looked into to replicate Disneyland. He further said that the Government is not making a Disneyland but only replicating its features and facilities which should not be misconstrued.



Follow Star of Mysore on Instagram www.instagram.com/starofmysore

