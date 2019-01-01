Derogatory remarks against Lord Rama: FIR filed against Prof. K.S. Bhagawan

Mysuru: The Kuvempunagar police have filed an FIR against controversial writer of the city Prof. K.S. Bhagawan for making derogating remarks against Lord Rama in his work.

Prof. Bhagawan in the second edition of his book ‘Rama Mandira Yeke Beda’, released recently, had portrayed both Lord Rama and his wife Sita in bad light.

Following a complaint by K. Jagdish Hebbar, President, Mysuru City and District Hindu Jagarana Vedike, the Kuvempunagar police booked a case against Prof. Bhagawan under IPC section 295A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage the religious feelings of any class by insulting its origin or religious beliefs).

Though another complaint of a similar nature was filed at Nazarbad Police Station, only one FIR has been registered in compliance with the prevailing rules, it is learnt.

Following the FIR, the police are seeking the opinion of legal luminaries to proceed with the investigation in the case.

It may be mentioned here that BJP Yuva Morcha leader Nishanth had recently made a vain bid to worship a portrait of Lord Rama outside the writer’s house at Kuvempunagar, only to be detained by the police.

