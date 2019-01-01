‘Skill development helps students’ progress’ opines Adichunchanagiri Seer Dr. Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji

Mysuru: Every student must develop skill development, personality development and imbibe social values at the school and college stage itself which will enable one to contribute to the development of the nation, opined Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer Dr. Sri Niramalanandanatha Swamiji.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Annual Day celebrations of Adichunchanagiri Educational Institutions held at Kalamandira on Hunsur Road yesterday and said that during such programmes if the students whistle and make catcalls, he does not believe that these kinds of students are bad. On the contrary, if they make effort to change according to the times, then that is true learning.

Every student has enough to learn from year on year. One should first understand what he is learning. Otherwise even getting ranks is of no use as it does not help to build one’s life. Hence, at the degree stage itself, a student must decide the direction one has to take and choose subjects accordingly, he advised.

Those students who participate in extra-curricular activities will become creative, develop self-confidence and have concern for the society. It will also help in self-introspection regarding other values. Hence, every student must participate in extra-curricular activities and learn to keep in control the five senses, said the Swamiji.



University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, speaking, said that he had started his career as a temporary teacher in JSS High School and later became a Professor and the VC of University of Mysore. The amount of satisfaction that he got while teaching in High School, he has not had during his teaching career in the University, he added.

BGS Educational Institutions teaches first a student discipline in learning, social etiquette, personality development and social values and such an all-round education is not available in all schools. What a student learns during the school education, one adopts it in one’s professional life too, he said.

Students must make use of the library facilities instead of browsing too much on the internet and teachers also have a role to play in this as they have to create interest among them to read books, he said.

On the occasion, 10 talented students Abhishek Gowda, Vaishnavi, Gagan Gowda, C.D. Mohan, P.C. Bhumika, Gayathri, Srilakshmi, D. Keerthan, Padma Priya G. Nayak and S. Keerthana were felicitated.

Later, Karnataka Kavalu Pade calendar was released. President Mohan Gowda and office-bearers were present.

The organisers announced that Rs.12 lakh had been collected from BGS students and donated to Kodagu flood-victims.

Adichunchanagiri Mysuru branch’s Sri Someshwaranatha Swamiji, K.R. Nagar Kaginele Mutt’s Sri Shivanandapuri Swamiji, Chunchanakatte’s Sri Annadaneshwara Swamiji, Sri Shailanatha Swamiji and Sri Vidyadaranatha Swamiji graced the occasion. Deputy Director of PU Education Dr. Dayananda, University of Mysore College Development Council (CDC) Director Prof. Srikantaswamy and others were present.

