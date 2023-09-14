Name Bangalore Varsity after Kempegowda

September 14, 2023

Seer suggests Chief Minister Siddharamaiah

Mysore/Mysuru: Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer Dr. Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji has suggested Chief Minister Siddharamaiah to name Bangalore University after Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, the Founder of Bengaluru.

Speaking at the inauguration of Adichunchanagiri Mysuru Branch Mutt’s new building, BGS Samskrutika Kendra and Free Student Hostel in Lakshmikanthaswamy temple premises at Lakshmikanthanagar in Hebbal here on Monday, the Swamiji said that Bangalore University has now been split into three, which is an administrative decision of the Government. But the Bangalore University should be aptly named after Kempegowda.

Recalling that it was Siddharamaiah as the CM earlier, who announced official celebration of Kempegowda Jayanthi for the first time and also formed Kempegowda Development Authority, the Seer said that Siddharamaiah, who has become CM for the second time, should also name Bangalore University after Kempegowda.