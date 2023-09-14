Name Bangalore Varsity after Kempegowda
News

Name Bangalore Varsity after Kempegowda

September 14, 2023

Seer suggests Chief Minister Siddharamaiah

Mysore/Mysuru: Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer Dr. Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji has suggested Chief Minister Siddharamaiah to name Bangalore University after Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, the Founder of Bengaluru.

Speaking at the inauguration of Adichunchanagiri Mysuru Branch Mutt’s new building, BGS Samskrutika Kendra and Free Student Hostel in Lakshmikanthaswamy temple premises at Lakshmikanthanagar in Hebbal  here on Monday, the Swamiji said that Bangalore University has now been split into three, which is an administrative decision of the Government. But the Bangalore University should be aptly named after Kempegowda.

Recalling that it was Siddharamaiah as the CM earlier, who announced official celebration of Kempegowda Jayanthi for the first time and also formed Kempegowda Development Authority, the Seer said that Siddharamaiah, who has  become CM for the second time, should also  name  Bangalore University after Kempegowda.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching