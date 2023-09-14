7,000 dengue cases reported across State: CM asks people to take preventive steps

September 14, 2023

Bengaluru: After successfully navigating through the challenges posed by COVID-19, Karnataka is now grappling with a concerning rise in dengue fever cases. Despite multiple rounds of discussions and efforts by the Government to combat the epidemic in its early stages, the situation remains uncontrolled, largely due to the adverse impact of monsoon season.

The failure to effectively control the mosquito population has led to a surge in dengue cases, with over 7,000 reported across the State in recent days. It’s worth noting that there is limited data available from private hospitals regarding these cases. Recognising the severity of the situation, Chief Minister Siddharamaiah has issued a warning via his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Out of the reported 7,000 dengue cases, more than 4,000 cases have emerged from Bengaluru city alone. In response to this alarming trend, the CM has conducted meetings with Government Departments concerned and issued directives to implement comprehensive precautionary measures.

The CM has instructed Health and Family Welfare Minister, Dinesh Gundurao, to ensure that adequate treatment is available for dengue patients in both urban and rural Government Hospitals. However, there is no need to panic, he said.