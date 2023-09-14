K.R. Hospital Blood Bank gets mobile donation unit

September 14, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: In a significant stride towards enhancing blood collection efforts, K.R. Hospital Blood Bank in Mysuru has unveiled a cutting-edge mobile blood donation vehicle. This innovative addition is poised to revolutionise the blood donation process, rendering it more efficient and convenient for donors.

For years, the K.R. Hospital Blood Bank has been at the forefront of organising blood donation camps to meet the ever-increasing demand for blood. The introduction of the mobile blood donation vehicle has injected fresh vigour into their endeavours.

This vehicle has been donated by ICICI Bank as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. Dr. B.S. Manjunath, K.R. Hospital Blood Bank Officer, Dr. Rajendra Kumar, Medical Superintendent of Cheluvamba Hospital and other dignitaries were present at the vehicle’s inauguration.

Dr. Nayaz Pasha, Resident Medical Officer (RMO) at K.R. Hospital, elaborated on the features of the newly acquired blood donation vehicle, describing it as a fully air-conditioned one. It comes equipped with cutting-edge blood collection instruments and houses two refrigerators dedicated exclusively to blood storage.

The stand-out feature of this vehicle is its capability to accommodate two donors simultaneously, providing efficiency and convenience to both donors and medical staff alike. He said that the vehicle is well-equipped to address any potential side effects or discomfort experienced by donors during the blood donation process.

Dr. Nayaz said that in the past, extensive preparations were required, including arranging beds, cots and equipment at the camp venues for blood collection. With the introduction of the blood donation vehicle, these logistical challenges have been significantly alleviated.

Now, the vehicle can be transported to the camp venue, where blood can be collected efficiently within its confines. A single camp can yield up to 80 units of blood, simplifying the process, he added.

Tulasi Prasad, Technical Officer of the Blood Bank laboratory, highlighted the practicality of the blood donation vehicle, particularly during public blood donation camps. Various essential equipment, including sealers and weighing machines, are readily available within the mobile blood donation vehicle.

To ensure donor safety and comfort, two nurses and counsellors are present on-site. Additionally, blood is provided free of charge to eligible patients with BPL cards at the Blood Bank. Those willing to donate blood can also directly visit the Blood Bank.

Dr. Manjunath emphasised that this new addition eliminates the need for external facilities for milk and refreshments during blood donation drives.

“We can efficiently distribute blood to the entire district daily. On an average, we collect approximately 60 units of blood every month, with around 40 units originating directly from K.R. Hospital itself,” he added.