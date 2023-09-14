Music Varsity to introduce online courses
News

Music Varsity to introduce online courses

September 14, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The Expert Committee on formation of new departments and framing of academic curriculum has decided to introduce online courses at the KSGH Music and Performing Arts University in city.

The Committee, which met at Music Varsity on JLB Road in Lakshmipuram on Wednesday, decided to introduce Certificate, Diploma, Degree and Post-Graduate Degree courses in online mode under new departments from the academic year 2023-24, for the benefit of music enthusiasts living in different parts of the State and the country.

The Committee, headed by Music Varsity Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof. Nagesh V. Bettakote,  also favoured the introduction of classes in Blended Mode for Certificate and Diploma courses.

Prof. Bettakote said that the other decisions taken included starting of Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) courses, a web-based distance learning programme that is designed for large numbers of geographically dispersed students, appointment of Visiting Professors (Professor of Practise) in all departments and uploading of all lectures and presentations concerning the Music Varsity in the official website of the University.

In other significant decision, the University decided to introduce courses in Film Direction, Editing, Media Publicity and Script Writing. Pointing out that the University has received applications from more than 20 colleges seeking affiliation, Prof. Bettakote  said that affiliation will be given only after inspection of infrastructure available there.

Noted Music Director Hamsalekha, a special invitee,  renowned  Violinist  Padma Bhushan Vidwan L.Subramanyam, former Hampi Kannada University Vice-Chancellor and Janapada Loka Working President Prof. H.C. Boralingaiah (Hi.Chi. Boralingaiah), former Pondicherry University Pro-Chancellor Prof. Balasubramanya, Cine Director and script writer B.Suresh, noted Playwright K.Y. Narayanaswamy, noted Dance Director Syed Salahuddin Pasha, Prof.C.A.Sridhar and others were present.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching