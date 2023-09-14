Brahmana Mahasabha to host women’s meet in Mysuru during December
News

Brahmana Mahasabha to host women’s meet in Mysuru during December

September 14, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: In his first official visit to city after being appointed as State Vice-President of Akhila Karnataka Brahmana Mahasabha, headed by former State Advocate-General Ashok Haranahalli, BJP leader and former IPS Officer N. Bhaskar Rao said that he would strive for organising the Brahmin community.

Addressing a press meet at Patrakar-thara Bhavan here yesterday, Rao, who had unsuccessfully contested the May Assembly polls from Bengaluru’s Chamarajpet Constituency on a BJP ticket, said that Brahmin community too has many poor people. Maintaining that the Mahasabha will help the community students of economically backward families, he said that a State-level women’s convention will be held in Mysuru in December.

Stating that the Mahasabha condemns the derogatory statements by DMK leaders on Sanatana Dharma, Rao said that both Sanatana Dharma and Hindu Dharma are one and the same as per Rigveda. Noting that there is inequality and disparity in all religions and communities, he cautioned political leaders against making irresponsible remarks targeting Hindu religion.

Alleging that Brahmin community has been unnecessarily targeted for long, Rao said the community will answer all charges against it through education, expertise and achievements. On his political future and plans to contest Lok Sabha polls, Rao said he will continue to be active both in politics and community organisation.

