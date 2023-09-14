News

World Suicide Prevention Day: ‘Children resorting to suicide worrisome’

September 14, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: B.G. Dinesh, Senior Civil Judge and Member-Secretary of District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), said “Children are taking the extreme step of suicide due to stress both at school and home.”

He was speaking after inaugurating World Suicide Prevention Day, on the theme ‘Creating Hope Through Action’, organised by Health and Family Welfare Department, District Administration, District Mental Health Programme Wing, DLSA, School Education and Literacy Department, at DHO Office in Nazarbad this morning.

“Children undergo stress both at school and home to perform, without giving them a choice to pursue their interest. We should get into the root of cause for suicide, as such incidents are reported every 45 seconds across the world. Focus should be on bringing the rate of suicide to zero. If we succeed in reaching the root cause, we can also prevent it,” he opined.

According to IPC Section 309, attempt to commit suicide is considered as an offence. Upon conviction, the guilty shall be awarded one year imprisonment or imposed fine or will be awarded both imprisonment and fine. Nowadays, the rate of dowry death cases has also come down, as in those cases earlier money was the reason. Now, even women are working, contributing to family purse, which may be the reason behind fall in dowry death cases, Judge Dinesh opined.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. P. C. Kumaraswamy, Psychiatrist Dr. Malini, School Education Officer Pushpa and District Mental Health Programme Officer Dr. B. Brinda were present.

