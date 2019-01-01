Kabutar Daan project completes four years

Mysuru: Helping Hands, a Jain youth organisation celebrated its 4th year of successful completion of its Kabutar Daan Project, feeding pigeons at the North Gate of Mysore Palace in front Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple this morning.

Pujya Sri Veerkanthaji Marasahib Adhi Thana 4 graced the occasion.

President of Helping Hands Mahaveer Khabiya, who welcomed Pujaya Marasahib, office-bearers of Helping Hands, Members of various Sangh and Mandals and organisations highlighted the activities of Kabutar Daan Project.

Meanwhile, Helping Hands Founder Rajan Baghmar said that the project was started on Jan. 1, 2015 after being inspired by a tourist and has now completed four years due to the blessings of gurus, elders, support from well wishers and contributions from various donors and hard work of all the team members.

Pujyasri Arpithaji Marasahib speaking on the occassion said that King Meghrath who sacrificed his body to save the life of one pigeon and became the 16th Jain Thirthankar Lord Shantinathji. Pujyasri also focused the importance of Daan and said that all should join hands for this noble cause. Pujyasri Veenaji Marasahib gave Manglik to Pigeons and members.

Helping Hands Secretary Anand Patwa, Treasurer Rajan Baghmar, B.A. Kailashchandji Bohra, Budhmalji Baghmar, Kanthilalji Gulecha, Gouthamji Salecha, Anand Saklecha, Manoharlalji Sankla, Mehandar Singh Rajpurohith, Kanmalji Darla, Gouthamji Singhvi, Amartal Rathod, members Abhishek Baghmar, Sunil Patwa, Prakash Gandhi, Barath Bohra, Goutham Dagaliya, Mahaveer Dhoka, Rahul Choudry, Goutham Patwa, Jaichand Ranka, Anil Ranka, Raj Gugaliya, Vishal Dagaliya, Dinesh Bohra, Adesh Lodha, Navrathan Ranka, Kishore Lodha, Pavan Sancheti and others were present on the occasion.



