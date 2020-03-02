Three more days of unseasonal rains
March 2, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The unseasonal rains which began to lash the city since the wee hours of today, is expected to last for three more days, according to Indian Meteorological Department.

Sources at Organic Farming Research Station at Naganahalli said that there has been no record of unseasonal rains in the last week of February and the first few days of March in recent years. The city and surrounding areas recorded an average rainfall of over 127 mm in the last 24 hours till today afternoon and the city will receive moderate to heavy rains for the next three days.

Prof. Govindaraju of the Research Station said that this rain is generally known as summer rain and it can be said that this summer rain has come much in advance unexpectedly. The rains may also be due to the effect of excessive heat in the past few days, he said and added that this rain will not cause any havoc. Also, this rain is conducive to farming activities and provides a much need relief for the people.

