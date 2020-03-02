Burglars strike mobile phone showroom at Kuvempunagar

March 2, 2020

60 cell phones including 39 iPhones worth Rs. 33 lakh stolen

Burglary act caught on CCTV; Phones not insured, says owner

Mysore/Mysuru: A gang of four burglars, who gained entry into a mobile phone showroom at Kuvempunagar by forcing open the shutter, have decamped with 60 cell phones including 39 iPhones wort Rs. 33 lakh in the wee hours of Saturday.

The burglary took place at S Shoppe Dot Com Pvt. Ltd. a retail outlet inside JSS Law College premises, near Akshaya Bhandar on New Kantharaj Urs Road in Kuvempunagar.

Details: The staff closed the shop at 9 pm on Feb. 28 and went home and when they came the next day at 10 am to open the shop, they found the shutter open and the shop burgled. Kuvempunagar Sub-Inspector Mahaveer and staff, based on the complaint by showroom owner B.C. Satish Kumar, rushed to the spot and conducted mahazar.

Meanwhile, the CCTV camera installed inside and outside the showroom has captured the burglars forcibly opening the shutter of the showroom and gaining entry inside. The camera has also captured the burglars opening the boxes of mobile phones, putting them inside a bag and escaping from the showroom.

According to showroom owner Satish Kumar, the burglars have decamped with 60 cell phones including 39 iPhones and 21 cell phones of other companies including OnePlus, Oppo and Realme worth Rs. 33 lakh (excluding GST).

Satish told SOM that he had not insured the phones kept for sale at the showroom and hence cannot claim the insurance.

Dog Squad and Fingerprint experts were summoned to the spot and Kuvempunagar Police, who have registered a case have launched a hunt to nab the burglars based on the CCTV footages.

