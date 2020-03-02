No Aadhaar, No Cremation

March 2, 2020

Move to ensure deceased’s identity; also to prevent legal complications

Mysore/Mysuru: It appears that you really cannot escape Aadhaar — even after you are dead. Crematoriums or graveyards run by the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) in Mysuru city are asking for Aadhaar card details in order to conduct a person’s last rites. Also, the Aadhaar card (or its photocopy) of any one of the dead person’s relative who is performing the last rites has to be produced for authentication.

Interestingly, the Government and the Courts have already made it clear that Aadhaar cards are not compulsory for official processes. Even the Supreme Court has made it clear that Aadhaar is mandatory only where citizens are availing benefits of Government welfare schemes.

MCC officials, however, say that Aadhaar card will ensure that the dead body being cremated is properly identified.

MCC officials argue that they had received complaints about people cremating bodies of those who died under mysterious circumstances without informing the Police. “This is a step to also ensure that only residents of Mysuru, within the City Corporation limits, are buried or cremated here. We have had instances of people from other cities cremating the bodies here. Aadhaar card authenticates the dead person’s identity as well as residential proof,” said Anil Christy, Statistics Officer, MCC.

The MCC maintains 38 Crematoria within the MCC limits and whenever a dead person is taken there for cremation, the Aadhaar copy of the dead person has to be produced along with the Aadhaar card of the relative performing the last rites, for authenticity along with their phone numbers. Also, a Form 2 has to be filled and duly signed by relatives,” he added.

“Aadhaar will help us maintain records and also the authenticity of the information about those cremated at Crematoria. People come to cremate the dead and without Aadhaar we do not have any mechanism to verify the identity of the deceased and an Aadhaar card will serve the purpose”, Anil Christy said.

To cremate unclaimed bodies and of the persons who have died under mysterious circumstances, the FIR registered by the Police and post-mortem details have to be produced while cremating such bodies. All Crematoria in the city will obtain the records before a body is cremated and a daily list of bodies cremated, the time of cremation, the age, name and address of the person who was cremated will be recorded and sent to MCC for records.

For those who do not have Aadhaar cards, the person who is managing the Crematorium will conduct a mahazar of the dead body and certify that the death does not look suspicious. He has to enter the details in the register that he has not suspected any foul play. “The person who manages the Crematorium will even go to the house where the death has been reported and if need be, will enquire neighbours about the cause of death,” the Officer added.

