Three test positive for COVID-19 in Mysuru

May 26, 2025

Health Department urges caution; RT-PCR tests at K.R. Hospital from today

Mysuru: With COVID-19 cases rising across the State, three individuals have tested positive in Mysuru district — two from K.R. Nagar and one from H.D. Kote.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy said, “A total of 78 individuals were tested for COVID-19 at K.R. Hospital between Jan. 1 and May 25. Of these, three tested positive.”

He added that the cases are mild with two individuals recovering well under home isolation and regular visits by Health Department staff to monitor their condition and one being treated at COVID-19 Ward at K.R. Hospital, who is also recovering. “All three had exhibited Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) symptoms,” he noted.

RT-PCR testing begins

Dr. Kumaraswamy announced that, following directions from the State Government, RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction) testing for COVID-19 has begun at K.R. Hospital under the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) starting today, May 26. “In the event of a spike in cases, private hospitals will also be brought in to conduct tests,” the DHO added.

Public advised to take precautions

While mask-wearing is not currently mandatory, Dr. Kumaraswamy advised the public to resume COVID-appropriate behaviour. “It’s advisable to wear masks and maintain social distancing, especially in crowded areas like bus stands, railway stations and public gatherings. People should also carry hand sanitisers to ensure hand hygiene,” he said.

The DHO also urged senior citizens (above 60 years), pregnant women, and individuals with comorbidities to exercise extra caution. “They should avoid stepping out unnecessarily and must regularly monitor their health,” he advised.