Early monsoon boosts inflow into Kabini Dam

May 26, 2025

Mysuru: The early onset of the South-West Monsoon has brought intense rainfall to Kerala, leading to a significant surge in inflow into the Kabini Dam in H.D. Kote, Mysuru district.

While the inflow to Kabini stood at approximately 2,680 cusecs till yesterday, it jumped sharply to 13,037 cusecs today, following heavy rainfall in the Dam’s catchment areas, particularly Wayanad in Kerala, since last evening.

As of this morning, the water level at Kabini Dam stood at 2,263.52 feet against its full reservoir level of 2,284 feet. With rainfall continuing unabated, the reservoir is expected to reach its capacity within the next few days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for 11 districts in Kerala for May 27, forecasting intense and widespread rainfall. The districts under red alert are Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod.

An orange alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Alappuzha.

KRS inflow to increase

Meanwhile, the inflow into the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district is also expected to rise from tomorrow, as Kodagu — the main catchment area — has been receiving heavy rainfall for the past three days.

The water level at KRS Dam this morning was recorded at 89.35 feet, significantly below its full reservoir level of 124.80 feet. The current inflow is 2,053 cusecs, while the outflow is 347 cusecs.

Red alert in Karnataka

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in six districts of Karnataka from May 25 to 27, warning of intense rainfall. The districts under red alert are Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, and Kodagu.

Reservoir authorities are closely monitoring the situation, as rising inflows could prompt dam water releases in the coming days if rainfall persists.