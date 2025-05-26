Potholed Bogadi Road poses danger to motorists

May 26, 2025

Mysuru: It has been several months since a part of Bogadi Road near All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) is damaged, but the authorities concerned in Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) have turned a blind eye, leaving the poor commuters to suffer.

While a part of the road is covered with asphalt, another part has been left uncovered, mostly after completing a civil work, gradually developing into a pothole at four different points. One of the potholes is quite deeper, that turns into a deluge during rain, catching two-wheeler riders off guard.

The footpath on the either side, are also in a pathetic condition, with weeds and shrubs occupying the patch, forcing the pedestrians to take the road, at their own cost. A quick fix would at least prove a relief for the road users, but MCC seems to be waiting for a tragedy to make a move, if the past instances are taken into count.

This is the fate of Shankar Nag Circle at the intersection of Bogadi Road and Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE) Road, formally named as Chaduranga Road. As one approaches the junction from Bogadi side, they will feel the uneven surface with the sudden shift from asphalted road to the sand, for about 200 metres. It is indeed a challenge for vehicle riders, to manoeuvre safely without hitting down the potholes.

A huge pothole near the bus stop ahead of the junction that occupies a significant part of the road up to its middle that lurks danger not just for vehicle riders, but also for pedestrians. They should be all eyes to avoid inviting any danger.

That being the main road connecting Bogadi Outer Ring Road (ORR) junction, farther beyond Bogadi village, Bogadi Second Stage and Gaddige Road that connects to several newly sprung up residential layouts, the AIISH junction witnesses heavy traffic from morning till night. Most of the commuters include students and patients visiting AIISH, students of SJCE and Manasagangothri, along with general public.

With no proper footpath facility, the potholes dot the stretch. The storm water drain attached to the compound of Regional Institute of Education (RIE) is filled with lush growth of plants, residuary sand from rain water and garbage including that of plastic waste, that obstructs the free flow of water. Whenever it rains heavily, the water overflows to the road, adding to the woes of road users, irrespective of vehicle riders and pedestrians.