Monsoon arrives in Karnataka 10 days early for first time in 16 years

May 26, 2025

Mysuru: For the first time in over one-and-a-half decades, the South-West Monsoon officially entered Karnataka on Saturday (May 24) — nearly 10 days ahead of its usual onset in the first week of June.

Dr. G.V. Sumanth Kumar, Technical Officer at the Agro-Meteorological Field Unit (AMFU) of the Organic Farming Research Station, Naganahalli (OFRSN), Mysuru, confirmed that the monsoon entered both Kerala and Karnataka simultaneously — a rare occurrence.

“Due to favourable wind conditions, the monsoon has entered Kerala and Karnataka on the same day. Normally, it takes about three days for the monsoon to move from Kerala into Karnataka,” he explained.

This marks the first time in 16 years that Karnataka has seen an early onset of the monsoon in late May. In 2001 and 2009, the monsoon entered Karnataka eight days ahead of schedule.

Karnataka’s monsoon arrival dates have shown considerable variation in recent years. In 2024, the expected date was May 31, which itself was ahead of 2023 when monsoon arrived on June 8. In 2022, it was significantly delayed, setting in only on June 29, while in 2021, it arrived on June 3.

Wettest May in 15 years for Mysuru

On May 25, Mysuru recorded an average of 35 mm of rainfall, with 33 mm recorded specifically at OFRSN, Naganahalli. Taluk-wise official rainfall figures are expected later in the day.

“This is the wettest May in the last 15 years for the Mysuru region, thanks to consistent pre-monsoon showers and now the early onset of the monsoon,” Dr. Sumanth noted.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall across Karnataka for the next seven days, with predictions of extremely heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, accompanied by sustained wind speeds of 30–40 kmph in some areas.

Dr. Sumanth added that South Interior Karnataka — comprising Bengaluru Urban and Rural, Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Davanagere, Chitradurga, Vijayanagara, Ballari, Kolar, Hassan, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapur, and Bengaluru South (formerly Ramanagara) — is expected to receive normal rainfall this monsoon season.