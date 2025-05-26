Tamannaah’s appointment as Mysore Sandal Soap Ambassador:  Were Rachita, Rashmika, Aishwarya not good enough?

May 26, 2025

MLC A.H. Vishwanath slams choice of Tamannaah as Soap Ambassador, says waste of public money

Mysuru: MLC A.H. Vishwanath has strongly objected to the appointment of actress Tamannaah Bhatia as the Brand Ambassador of Mysore Sandal Soap, a product of the State-owned Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL).

Addressing a press meet at Jaladarshini Guest House in Mysuru this morning, Vishwanath questioned the rationale behind selecting a non-Kannadiga actress when the State has its own celebrated actors and actresses.

“Don’t we have popular stars here? What about Rachita Ram, Aishwarya Rai or Rashmika Mandanna — aren’t they Kannadigas? Late Puneeth Rajkumar had served as the Brand Ambassador for KMF (Karnataka Milk Federation) without charging a single rupee. He was a noble soul. Even someone from the Rajkumar family, like Shivarajkumar, could have been appointed,” he said.

Vishwanath also raised questions about the financial aspect of the appointment. “Was it necessary to pay Rs. 6.5 crore for a recording or Rs. 1 crore for an item song? The Government has paid Tamannaah Rs. 2 crore, and the remaining money has likely gone to those close to Siddaramaiah,” he alleged. Calling the move a waste of public money, he said, “Siddaramaiah-led Government is looting public funds and driving the State towards bankruptcy.”

Yaduveer’s name suggested

He suggested that naming the erstwhile Mysore royal family heir Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar as the Brand Ambassador would have been a more appropriate and culturally significant decision. “People still revere the Wadiyars and hold the royal family in high regard. Appointing Yaduveer as the ambassador would have upheld local pride,” he said.

Jan Aushadi and NITI Aayog

On the closure of Jan Aushadhi centres in Karnataka, Vishwanath criticised the State Government’s move to evict them from hospital premises. “These centres were a great help to the poor. The Government seems to have acted just because they carried Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo. Will they do the same if Rahul Gandhi’s image is featured next? This is petty-mindedness,” he said.

Vishwanath also came down heavily on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for skipping the recent NITI Aayog meeting. “Even Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin, who often criticises PM Modi, attended. But Siddaramaiah chose to skip it for the inauguration of an Indira Canteen. Is that more important than a national-level planning meeting?” he asked.

“In a federal system, such behaviour is unacceptable. Missing the NITI Aayog meeting is a serious blunder. The CM travels by helicopter for lunch invitations but refuses to attend important policy meetings,” he remarked.