Why only actresses for soaps, why not cricketers, asks MP

May 26, 2025

I’m not interested, royals don’t endorse brands, says Yaduveer

Mysuru: Amidst the ongoing controversy over the appointment of actress Tamannaah Bhatia as the new Brand Ambassador for the products of the State-owned Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has questioned why only actresses are consistently chosen for the role.

Speaking to the presspersons in Mysuru yesterday, Yaduveer voiced his opposition to Tamannaah Bhatia’s appointment. Highlighting that KSDL is a company established and promoted by Kannadigas, the MP stressed that only Kannadigas should be appointed as Brand Ambassadors for its products.

Raising concerns over the trend of selecting only actresses to endorse soaps, the MP questioned whether there was an element of gender bias in these decisions. “Why not cricket players or popular male actors?” he asked, adding that appointing an actress from another State was an affront to Kannadiga pride.

He also pointed out that even actress Ramya, a Congress member, had voiced her opposition to the appointment, and said the brand value of Mysore Sandal Soap and other KSDL products could have been higher had a Kannadiga been chosen.

Royal protocol

Clarifying his stand, Yaduveer declined to be the Brand Ambassador for Mysore Sandal Soap, even as an online campaign gained momentum demanding that he be made the face of the century-old brand.

Yaduveer said that while he is committed to promoting Karnataka and its heritage in his capacity as an MP, it would be inappropriate for him to engage in commercial endorsements. “Members of the royal family do not take up roles that are commercial in nature,” he stated.

Responding to social media posts suggesting his appointment, Yaduveer remarked, “Some individuals may be posting such opinions online, but I do not agree with them.”

He clarified that while he fully supports efforts to promote Karnataka’s culture and identity, such initiatives should not be tied to commercial ventures. Referring to opposition from actress and Congress leader Ramya, he added that the State Government should reconsider its decision to appoint actress Tamannaah Bhatia as Brand Ambassador.