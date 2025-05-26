Amidst row, Vijayendra alleges a political hand

May 26, 2025

Mysuru: Even as controversy brews over the State Government’s decision to appoint actress Tamannaah Bhatia — who primarily works in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films — as the Brand Ambassador for the iconic Mysore Sandal Soap, State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra has alleged that a State Minister may be behind the appointment.

Speaking to the press yesterday, Vijayendra said the Government defended the decision by stating that Bhatia’s appointment was based on the recommendation of an expert committee. He challenged the Government to reveal the names of the experts who endorsed her selection.

Recalling that the Mysore Sandal Soap factory was established in 1916 by the erstwhile Mysore Maharajas, Vijayendra said the brand is a matter of pride for all Kannadigas. “It is our collective responsibility to protect this pride and ensure that taxpayers’ money is not squandered,” he added. He further asserted that only Kannadigas should be considered for the role of Brand Ambassador for a globally renowned product like Mysore Sandal Soap, if such an appointment is deemed necessary.

On NITI Aayog meeting

Turning his attention to the Chief Minister, Vijayendra accused Siddaramaiah of disrespecting the State by skipping the NITI Aayog meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Even Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who is more vocal in his opposition to Modi, attended the meeting. Siddaramaiah must explain to the people of Karnataka why he chose to be absent,” he said.

He went on to criticise the CM’s continued standoff with the Centre. “It is absurd that Siddaramaiah finds time to attend anti-Centre protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar but skips a crucial NITI Aayog meeting. Ever since assuming office two years ago, the CM has maintained a confrontational stance against the Centre — a posture that is not in Karnataka’s best interest,” he stated.

Commenting on the State Cabinet’s decision to rename Ramanagara district as Bengaluru South District, Vijayendra alleged that the move was designed to benefit real estate developers. He demanded that the Government publish a list of landholdings owned by politicians in the district, claiming that such a list would reveal the true motive behind the renaming. He also asserted that a mere name change would do little to benefit the region.