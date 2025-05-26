New life for Dalvoy Lake

May 26, 2025

Government to install advanced water treatment system

Mysuru: There is finally new hope for Dalvoy Lake, as the State Government has decided to clean and rejuvenate it using Sequencing Batch Reactor (SBR) technology. This wastewater treatment process uses a single tank to perform all steps sequentially — filling, aeration, settling and decanting.

To purify three million litres per day (MLD) of wastewater, three water treatment plants will be installed at a cost of Rs. 18.71 crore. Dalvoy Lake spans an area of 16.50 sq kms.

The project will be executed by the Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board (KUWSDB), and the tender process is expected to begin shortly. The treatment plants will be located near Kuppaluru, close to the Lake bund.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, KUWSDB Executive Engineer Asif stated that tenders for the construction and installation of the plants will be invited soon. The selected contractor must complete the work within one-and -a-half years and will be responsible for maintaining the plants for five years.

In line with NGT guidelines

As per the project plan, a new pipeline will be installed to collect wastewater from residential areas around the Lake. A wet well will also be constructed to carry out primary purification, removing floating debris.

In accordance with National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines, the Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD), currently between 150 and 200, will be reduced to below 10 before the treated water is released into the Lake.

Dalvoy Lake, located along the Mysuru–Nanjangud Road, draws the attention of passersby. Once built to serve the drinking water and agricultural needs of the region, it has now become a receptacle for untreated sewage from surrounding areas, causing foul odour and environmental degradation.

Encroachment and urban pressure

Mysuru’s rapid urbanisation has led to the encroachment of nearly 25 percent of its lakes. The remaining lakes — Lingambudhi, Karanji, Kukkarahalli and Bogadi — are also deteriorating due to the unchecked flow of sewage.

It is the primary duty of the Government to safeguard historical lakes. Encroachments must be cleared to preserve their original state. Instead of spending on treatment plants, the Government should prevent sewage from entering lakes in the first place. — Bhamy V. Shenoy, Founder-President, Mysore Grahakara Parishat