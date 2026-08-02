Three workers killed as brick kiln collapses near T. Narasipur 

August 2, 2026

T. Narasipur: Three workers were killed after a brick kiln collapsed burying the three workers under hot bricks and red-hot coal and ash at Boodanahalli village in the taluk yesterday.

The deceased are Rajesh (32), Narayana (53) and Nagaraju (62), residents of Boodanahalli village.

Yesterday at about 6 am, the three went to the kiln owned by Congress leader Siddaraju of the village for work. But before the fire and heat from the kiln had cooled down completely, the three, without any safety equipment began to break open the kiln.

But at about 11.30 am, the kiln collapsed all of a sudden and hot bricks and red-hot coal and ash fell on the three works resulting in Rajesh and Narayana sustaining severe burns and breathing their last on the spot.

Nagaraju, who too suffered serious burn injuries was rushed to T. Narasipur Government Hospital and was later shifted to K.R. Hospital in Mysuru, where he succumbed to injuries at about 3.30 pm.

Meanwhile, deceased Rajesh’s brother M. Kumar, alleging negligence by kiln owner Siddaraju has lodged a complaint with the jurisdictional Police, who have registered a case and investigating.

It is alleged that there are many brick kilns in the taluk and villagers are being employed at these kilns. Safety measures are not being taken up at these kilns and the Taluk Administration, concerned Department and the Police have turned a blind eye towards it which has resulted in the tragedy, villagers alleged.