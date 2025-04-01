TiE Mysuru hosts inspiring Founder’s Series session

April 1, 2025

Mysuru: The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Mysuru recently hosted an engaging edition of the Founder’s Series — a fireside chat featuring entrepreneurial couple Harsha Melanta and Urvashi Melanta.

Moderated by Ashwin Dange, Business Head at GRS Fantasy Park, Mysuru, the event offered attendees valuable insights into the couple’s inspiring journey.

Conversation traced Harsha’s humble beginnings in Mysuru in 2000, when he founded ‘Grand Tour Advertising,’ to the couple’s entry into hospitality industry with the launch of ‘By The Way’ restaurant in 2013. Urvashi, who began her career in human resources, shared her experience of transitioning into entrepreneurship, highlighting how mutual support became the foundation of their growth & success.

Since opening their first restaurant, the couple has significantly expanded their footprint. They founded the popular ‘Fish Curry Rice’ chain and went on to establish Mysore Union — the city’s one-of-a-kind club — and ‘North Avenue,’ an open-air arena.

Entrepreneurial Couple Harsha Melanta and Urvashi Melanta seen with TiE Mysuru President Bhaskar Kalale and GRS Fantasy Park Business Head Ashwin Dange, who moderated the fireside chat at Hotel Southern Star in city recently.

They emphasised that their success was driven by strategic partnerships with like-minded individuals. They stressed that in business, especially as a couple, trust, mutual respect and working for each other’s success are key ingredients for sustainable growth. Harsha shared his success mantra, stating that business triumphs are built on hard work, discipline and luck. He described success as a balance of four key pillars: Family, friends, finance and fitness.

The couple also spoke about scaling from individual restaurants to large-scale outdoor catering, becoming one of Bangalore’s most sought-after caterers, capable of handling events with up to 20,000 guests.

They shared their vision of expanding further in the outdoor catering and decor segment, seeing immense growth potential in the sector.

The session concluded with a lively Q&A. Overall, the event was a perfect reflection of what the TiE Mysuru Founder’s Series aims to deliver: Real stories of resilience, partnership and entrepreneurial spirit.

More than 100 entrepreneurs, start-ups, faculty, and students attended the event, gaining valuable knowledge and inspiration.