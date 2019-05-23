Tight Security around counting centre in Mysuru
Mysore:  Even as the counting of votes for the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha seat began at Maharani’s College of Commerce and Management, Valmiki Road, Paduvarahalli (Vinayakanagar) in city at 8 am today, tight security was provided all around the centre to ensure smooth counting.

Everyone had to pass through five metal detectors before entering the counting centre — Maharani’s College of Commerce and Management

A Mobile Command Centre vehicle, fitted with a high-definition camera, which can cover a distance of up to 700 mts, was stationed close to the entrance gate of the centre.

An inside view of the counting centre

The District Administration has installed more than 60 CCTV cameras in and around the centre and personnel were deployed for constant monitoring of the cameras, to ensure free and transparent counting of votes.

women Police personnel gurarding the counting centre in city

Unauthorised persons were not allowed inside the centre.

