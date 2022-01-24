Title deeds for 10,060 houses in February

January 24, 2022

Housing Minister V. Somanna holds review meeting; fixes responsibilities

Mysore/Mysuru: At a review meeting of his department held at the Zilla Panchayat Hall in city this morning, Housing Minister V. Somanna asked officials to prepare the list of 10,060 beneficiaries in Mysuru who will get title deeds next month under the housing schemes launched by the State Government.

Examining the progress of various housing schemes, the Minister asked the officials to send the list of 10,060 beneficiaries for the revised scheme launched for this financial year by Jan. 31 so that title deeds can be distributed to them next month. The tentative dates fixed for title deed distribution are Feb. 12 and Feb. 14.

The meeting was attended by all the MLAs and MLCs except for K.R. Nagar and Periyapatna MLAs. The Minister asked the officials to check the genuinity of the beneficiaries before the list is prepared. “The first step is transparency and the second is genuinity. Government houses must not reach the wrong hands,” he warned.

Earlier, the Minister visited Suttur Mutt at the foot of Chamundi Hill where he sought the blessings of Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji. Before reaching Suttur Mutt, Somanna visited Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop the Chamundi Hill and offered prayers to the deity.

Speaking to reporters at Suttur Mutt, Somanna asserted that the Mekedatu Project will be implemented by the BJP Government at any cost.

“As we have a stable BJP Government both in the State and the Centre, there would be no problems in the implementation of the project. There is no sense of any insecurity concerning the State Government and everything is going on smoothly and no one should have any adverse thoughts about it,” Somanna said.

Dismissing reports of groups among BJP legislators as baseless, he said that pep talks between legislators are common among all political parties these days. It does not mean that there is discontentment in the ruling dispensation.

Replying to a question on Congress charges that the State Government had failed to provide houses for the poor, Somanna shot back saying that the BJP Government was rectifying the mistakes that the previous Congress Government had done.

He hit out at former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah for making baseless charges and observed that the former CM lacked knowledge and also failed to get inputs and statistics regarding various housing projects. MP Pratap Simha, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, City BJP President T.S. Srivatsa, former Corporator Nandeesh Preetham and others were present.