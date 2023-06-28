Toll collection from July 1 at Srirangapatna

June 28, 2023

Trial run begins at Gananguru Toll Plaza

Mysore/Mysuru: The second phase of the toll collection on the 118-km 10-lane Access-Controlled Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway (NH-275) will begin from July 1 on the Nidaghatta to Mysuru stretch.

According to officers and staff of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) manning the toll plaza, the toll collection will begin from July 1, 8 am and the NHAI has already issued a public notification in this regard.

Preparations are in full swing at the toll plaza in Gananguru village after Srirangapatna near K. Shettihalli in Mandya district. Today at noon, toll collection staff and officers were seen doing a trial run of the electronic systems — opening and closing of the gates, ticket issue system and FASTag systems — set up at the collection booths. They were also seen informing the motorists that the toll collection will begin from July 1.

Officers told Star of Mysore that the toll collection will be a smooth affair and all the systems have been set up accordingly. They have urged the commuters to travel with FASTag stickers on their vehicles so that the toll gates open automatically as their vehicles approach the plaza.

The NHAI began collecting toll on the 56-km section of Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway till Nidaghatta from 8 am on March 14. According to sources, the NHAI will begin collecting toll for the remaining part of the Expressway from July 1.

The Expressway project has two packages — the first one runs from Bengaluru to Nidaghatta in Maddur taluk for around 56 km and the second package, which is 61 km long, connects Nidaghatta to Mysuru.

The first phase of the toll is being collected at Kaniminike near Kumbalgodu (Bidadi). At Kaniminike, there are 2 plazas for onward and return journeys and tolls are being levied. In all, there are 3 toll plazas but the toll will be collected only at 2 places.

One-way toll rates

Car, jeep, van – Rs. 155

Light Commercial Vehicle, Light Goods Vehicle, Mini Bus – Rs. 250

Truck, bus (two axles) – Rs. 525

Three-Axle commercial vehicle – Rs. 575

Heavy construction machinery, earthmoving equipment, multi-axle vehicles (4 to 6 axles) – Rs. 825

Large-sized vehicle (7 or more axles) – Rs. 1,005

Return charges on the same day

Car, jeep, van – Rs. 235

Light Commercial Vehicle, Light Goods Vehicle, mini bus – Rs. 375

Truck, bus (two axles) – Rs. 790

Three axle commercial vehicle – Rs. 860

Heavy construction machinery, earthmoving equipment, multi-axle vehicles (4 to 6 axles) – Rs. 1,240

Large-sized vehicle (7 or more axles) – Rs. 1,510

