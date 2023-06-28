Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway not unscientific: Pratap Simha

June 28, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Denying the allegations that Access-Controlled 10-lane Mysuru- Bengaluru Expressway is built in an unscientific manner, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has dared the detractors to prove their claims.

Speaking to media in the city this morning, MP Pratap Simha said: “The increase in accidents is due to overspeeding, with vehicle drivers moving in a reckless way.”

When asked about ADGP (Traffic and Road Safety) Alok Kumar inspecting the Expressway yesterday in the wake of rise in fatal accidents of late, MP Pratap Simha reiterated that ‘let anybody prove it to be unscientific, we shall ask the contractor to take corrective measures.’

Continuing, the MP said that it has been planned to build approach roads to the Expressway at an estimated cost of Rs. 420 crore by acquiring the required extent of lands.

Simha, who held a meeting of Railway Officers at Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Office on Irwin road in the city, to discuss about the ongoing PM Gati Shakti project, said ‘It has been planned to build three entries to Railway Station, with one entry on the lines of Airport terminal with shopping mall and cafeteria.’

The Railway Officers apprised the MP about the progress of the works with a power point presentation. To commemorate the contributions of Mysore Maharajas to Railways, it has been planned to install a statue of Sri Chamaraja Wadiyar at the entrance to the Station.

South Western Railway, Mysuru Division DRM Shilpi Agarwal, Unit Head and Chief Project Manager of Gati Shakti Vishnu Bhushan and other Officers were present at the meeting.