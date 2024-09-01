Toll collection on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway: FASTag to be replaced by Global Navigation Satellite System soon

September 1, 2024

Feasibility testing of GNSS technology completed

Mysuru: New Delhi-based Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL), a subsidiary of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), will soon be implementing the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) technology — a satellite-based Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) system — on the Mysuru-Bengaluru National Highway 275.

The GNSS system automatically calculates the distance travelled and deducts the corresponding toll fee, ensuring motorists pay only for the distance covered. This innovation promises potential savings on every trip and eliminates the need for traditional toll booths, significantly reducing traffic congestion and cutting travel time by eliminating long queues.

Testing of the system and pilots to assess the feasibility and performance of GNSS technology in the toll collection process have already been completed. Notably, this highway in Karnataka and the Panipat-Hisar National Highway (NH-709) in Haryana are the only two selected for the pilot project. Once approved, the GNSS toll collection system will be rolled out in phases.

Trials on to assess effectiveness: IHMCL officials told Star of Mysore that the decision to trial the GNSS-based system initially is driven by the intention to assess its effectiveness and reliability in real-world conditions before full-scale deployment.

In June 2024, IHMCL invited a Global Expression of Interest (EOI) from innovative companies to develop and implement the GNSS system.

Technology assessment: “Technology tests and pilots were conducted on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway, which features service roads on either side and elevated sections towards Bengaluru, with service roads beneath and the main carriageway above. These diverse configurations provided a comprehensive environment for testing. The technology assessment covered all relevant parameters, making this highway a strong candidate for implementing this toll collection system in the first phase,” an officer from IHMCL told Star of Mysore yesterday.

Regarding progress, the officer mentioned that currently, the officers are evaluating the companies that have submitted their EOI.

“Based on these evaluations, a Request for Proposal (RFP) is being prepared for the toll collection software, along with the necessary statutory changes for the project. This is a new initiative, with only a few countries worldwide adopting such a system — many developed nations are yet to implement it. We must proceed cautiously and steadily, but we anticipate the system will be operational very soon,” he added.

A hybrid model initially

The current FASTag system using Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology, was introduced to alleviate traffic congestion and enhance efficiency by allowing vehicles to pass through toll plazas without stopping for cash transactions.

IHMCL plans to integrate the GNSS system within the existing FASTag ecosystem, initially using a hybrid model where both RFID-based electronic toll collection (FASTag) and GNSS-based system will operate simultaneously.

Dedicated GNSS lanes will be available at toll plazas and as GNSS-based system becomes more widespread, all lanes will eventually be converted to GNSS lanes, NHAI sources said.

Better than FASTag system

The GNSS-based system offers a barrier-free method of toll collection, charging road users based on the distance they have travelled on the tolled highway stretch. The system utilises satellites or a constellation of satellites to track vehicle movement and calculate tolls based on the distance travelled.

Overall, the GNSS-based system provides a seamless and barrier-free tolling experience on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway. It enhances toll collection efficiency by reducing leakages and preventing toll evasion.

Responding to complaints, particularly local farmers and goods transporters, about excessive tolls being collected for short distances between Mysuru, Mandya, Bidadi and Ramanagara, this system ensures that users pay only for the distance they travel. The GNSS system aims to eliminate physical toll booths on highways, further improving travel convenience.