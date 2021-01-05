NHAI takes up ORR asphalting works
January 5, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has taken up the asphalting of the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

In the first phase, the 10-km stretch between Columbia Asia Hospital signal and Hinkal Junction flyover would be asphalted, said Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha who recently went for an inspection of the ORR. 

The first phase of the works would be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs. 15 crore and the asphalting is being taken up where 40-mm thick asphalt layer is laid as per standards.

The MP inspected the road thickness along with engineers and suggested the contractors to prevent water-logging near medians which would ultimately damage the road.

The remaining 32-km stretches of the ORR from Hinkal Junction till H.D. Kote Road Junction, Nanjangud Road Junction, T. Narasipur Road Junction and from Bannur Road Junction till the Columbia Asia Hospital Junction would be taken up within one month, Pratap Simha said.

