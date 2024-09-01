Anywhere Registration System in Mysuru from Monday

September 1, 2024

Mysuru: Anywhere Registration System is all set to be extended to the Sub-Registrars Offices in the district from Sept. 2 (Monday).

The new system, which was first implemented in Bengaluru Urban District in the year 2011, was later extended to Tumakuru and Belagavi districts in March 2024. Considering the positive feedback, with the successful implementation of the system under Sections 5 and 6 of Registration Act 1908, it is gradually being extended to all the other districts in the State, as announced in the State Budget 2024-25.

Mysuru district has a total of 13 Sub-Registrar Offices including five in the city — Sub-Registrar Office North at Mini Vidhana Soudha in Nazarbad, South in Ramakrishnanagar, East on Rajkumar Road, Kalyanagiri and West in Vijayanagar, along with additional office at Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) premises on JLB Road in city.

Sources told Star of Mysore that except for South Sub-Registrar Office, which was not witnessing much rush for property-related transactions — registration of properties/ documents — the other offices located in different parts of the city were witnessing heavy footfalls, with the staff busy throughout the day.

Now, with the new system being implemented and the flexibility for the property owners to complete the process related to buying or selling their immovable properties, irrespective of the area where the property is located, the work is expected to be distributed equally among all the Sub-Registrar’s Offices.

The Data Entry Operators (DEO), Second Division Assistants (SDA) and other staff at all the Sub-Registrar Offices are being trained in this regard.

According to a press release from Deputy Commissioner (DC) G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, Anywhere Registration System comes in handy for the general public in many ways, with the enhanced transparency in the whole process.

It will also prevent the delay in service and the public can register their properties or documents in any nearby Sub-Registrar’s Offices, depending on the availability of the slot.

It will not just facilitate the ease in registration process, but also save considerable amount of time and reduce the rush. The pressure on the office staff will also be reduced, he said.

The public should make use of Anywhere Registration System and avail the benefit of the system by selecting any office of their choice or depending on the availability of slot, added the DC’s press release.