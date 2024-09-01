CM to offer special prayers at Chamundi Hill Temple on Sept. 3

September 1, 2024

Siddaramaiah’s second visit within 30 days

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will visit the Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill on Sept. 3 (Tuesday) to offer special prayers to the presiding deity.

He was scheduled to visit the Temple on Monday, Sept. 2 but the itinerary was rescheduled. According to the latest official release, Siddaramaiah will be landing at Mysore Airport at Mandakalli at 7.25 pm tomorrow evening (Sept. 2), after leaving Bengaluru’s HAL Airport at 7 pm.

He will stay in the city for the night tomorrow and will visit Chamundeshwari Hill Temple at 10 am on Sept. 3. Thereafter, he will preside over a meeting of Chamundi Hill Development Authority at Dasoha Bhavan atop the Hill at 10.30 am.



After attending his other engagements in Mysuru, the CM, will leave the city from the Airport at 2 pm and reach HAL Airport, Bengaluru at 2.25 pm, according to the revised schedule of the CM.

Siddaramaiah had previously visited the Chamundeshwari Temple on Aug. 10 to seek the deity’s blessings after holding the Janandolana Convention on Aug. 9, protesting the Governor’s prosecution sanction against him in the MUDA land scam. Tuesday’s visit will mark his second trip to the Hill shrine within 30 days.

Meeting at Dasoha Bhavan

At the CM’s meeting of the Sri Chamundeshwari Hill Temple Development Authority at the Dasoha Bhavan, member Secretary of the Authority M.J. Roopa and officials from Mysuru will also be a part.

The CM is conducting this meeting Development Authority at a time of High Court stay following the petition by the erstwhile Mysore royal family has objected to the State Government’s enactment of Shree Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority Act, 2024 saying that it is unconstitutional.

Official sources told Star of Mysore that the Court has not issued any stay on the proceedings of the Authority and there is no bar on conducting the meeting. “We have been asked by the Court to file our responses and we will try and vacate the stay. The Court will hear our plea on Sept. 5,” officials said.