Top Cop forms teams to crack crimes in city

July 29, 2021

3 separate teams for three Sub-divisions; To work in parallel with City Crime Branch

Mysore/Mysuru: City Top Cop has come up with a novel idea of forming separate crime detection teams in three Sub-divisions exclusively to deal with prevention and detection of crime in city limits.

Sharing this with SOM this morning, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta said the teams will work in parallel with City Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths. This is being done for the first time in Mysuru to put brakes on the growing crime. Decision to constitute three teams for three Sub-divisions — Krishnaraja (KR), Devaraja and Narasimharaja (NR) — was taken at a meeting held here yesterday.

The Cops, who are expert in cracking the most difficult and challenging crimes, will be part of the crime detection team. At least two to three Police personnel will be picked up from each Police Station in three Sub-divisions and included in the team.

While KR Sub-division Crime Detection team will be headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Poornachandra Tejaswi, Devaraja team will be led by ACP Shashidhar and NR team by ACP M. Shivashankar. Each team will consist of ten Police personnel of various ranks, the Police Commissioner added.

City Police Commissioner said the main task of the teams was to keep an eye on criminals after their release from jail, surveillance on ex-dacoits and anti-social elements, collection of information on crimes happened in other districts to check the involvement of locals and to share information with neigbouring districts on incidents of crime.

While CCB sleuths do their job independently, this team will investigate crimes separately on its own. Basically, the purpose of forming teams is for prevention and detection of crime, the Top Cop said.

The Police Commissioner said knowledge of computer and cyber crime detection are considered before taking them as members of team, he noted.