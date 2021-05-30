Tougher Lockdown: Day-2 – Fearing vehicles seizure, people stay indoors

May 30, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: With almost all roads barricaded, shops closed and Police conducting checking, Mysureans preferred to stay indoors fearing seizing of their vehicles on the second day of the 10-day tougher lockdown today.

City Police — both Traffic and Civil — intensified their checking drive today by barricading almost all roads and checking the identity cards of motorists found moving around on their vehicles. A few were allowed to proceed only after ascertaining their nature of work, while around 80 vehicles were seized till 12 noon.

A few autorickshaws ferrying patients to hospitals and on emergency duty, vehicles carrying medicines and medical equipment and goods vehicles transporting essential commodities were allowed to ply on city roads. Cops manning check posts set up on many roads leading to city from various taluks also intensified their checking. The Cops stopped traders and others proceeding towards Mysuru at the check post and sent them back.

Meanwhile, checking of vehicles by the Police was stopped for almost an hour to allow the motorcade of District Minister S.T. Somashekar, who was on an inspection in city.

With no meat shops today and all shops shut, the city wore a deserted look except for a few emergency vehicles moving around. Public have been allowed to make purchases of essentials only between 6 am and 12 noon on Mondays and Thursdays till the lockdown ends on June 7.