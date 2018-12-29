Tourism Brand Ambassador: Things begin to shape up with Yaduveer’s role defined

Mysuru: On September 20, 2018, titular head of the Mysore royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar was invited by the Tourism Department to be the brand ambassador for Mysuru region. The invitation was extended by Tourism Minister S.R. Mahesh at Yaduveer’s residence in Mysore Palace.

The Tourism Minister had invited Yaduveer on the hope of tapping immense tourism potentiality of Mandya, Mysuru, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar region. It was a widely publicised event and the Office of the Tourism Department said, Yaduveer had not only accepted the offer but also expressed his gratitude to the State Government for giving this offer and assured to extend all support and co-operation for promotion of tourism activities.

After this ‘invitation extending ceremony’, a formal meeting between Yaduveer and Tourism Department officials was held at Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel yesterday. The meeting was attended by Tourism Department Director B. Ramu, Managing Director of Jungle Lodges and Resorts Vijay Sharma, and Managing Director of Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation Kumar Pushkar.

The meeting discussed Yaduveer’s role in promoting tourism and how revenues could be mopped up for the Department and what are the new things to be introduced to attract more and more tourists.

It was discussed how as a representative of royal family that has rich traditions, Yaduveer can participate in tourism-related activities.

It was decided to convene another meeting with Tourism Minister soon to chalk out future course of action and to develop Mysuru region as one of the important tourist hubs in South India