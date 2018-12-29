Sulwadi temple tragedy: Mysuru-based advocate seeks bail for prime accused Immadi Mahadevaswamy

Kollegal: Ten days after Salur Mutt Junior Seer Immadi Mahadevaswamy was arrested along with three others by the Police, for his alleged role in the poisoning of prasadam at Sulwadi Maramma Temple on Dec.14, which has so far claimed seventeen lives, a petition has been moved by a Mysuru-based advocate seeking bail for the Seer at a Kollegal Court.

It is learnt that an advocate from Mysuru, who is working as a Deputy to Bengaluru-based renowned advocate C.H. Hanumantharaya, has filed a bail application before the Additional District Court in the Town on Friday.

Ponnachi Mahadevaswamy, a local leader and Salur Mutt Educational Institutions Secretary, is said to have contacted the Mysuru-based advocate for moving the bail petition at Kollegal Court.

Following the temple tragedy, the Chamarajanagar Bar Association had passed a resolution not to take up the case on behalf of the accused. However, now the Mysuru-based advocate has petitioned the Kollegal Court seeking bail for the Seer.

Immadi Mahadevaswamy, the temple Manager Madesh, his wife Ambika and Doddaiah were arrested by the Police on Dec. 19 in connection with the Sulwadi temple case.

The Kollegal Court had remanded all the four accused to judicial custody till Jan. 3.

Secretary clarifies

Meanwhile, Ponnachi Mahadevaswamy, speaking to SOM said that he has been unnecessarily dragged into the bail issue of Salur Mutt Junior Seer.

Pointing out that he is the Secretary of the Educational Institutions run by the Mutt, Mahadevaswamy maintained that there was no question of him supporting Immadi Mahadevaswamy, who was been accused of the heinous act. As such, there was no question of him contacting any advocate for seeking bail to the accused, Ponnachi Mahadevaswamy clarified.