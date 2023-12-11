Tourism Dept. plans to flaunt Mysuru on a global scale 

December 11, 2023

Mascot ‘Gajju’ to be an integral part of Mysuru’s identity

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru, known for its majestic Palaces and rich cultural tapestry, is set to embark on a transformative journey to establish itself as a global tourism destination. The Tourism Department has revealed a comprehensive strategy to promote the distinctive logo and tagline to foster a unique brand identity for Mysuru on the global stage.

Recognising the pivotal role of a well-crafted brand identity in attracting tourists, the Tourism Department aims to showcase the city’s unique charm and cultural richness. This initiative not only seeks to enhance Mysuru’s tourism potential but also aims to instil a sense of pride among residents, encouraging their active participation in the city’s development.

A key element of this strategy is the introduction of a mascot ‘Gajju’, an endearing elephant that will become an integral part of Mysuru’s identity. ‘Gajju’ will be featured prominently in social media campaigns, educational programmes for children, and community events to promote awareness of Mysuru’s cultural and historical significance in a lively and entertaining manner.

Plans are underway to integrate ‘Gajju’ into various promotional materials such as brochures, banners and posters, reinforcing its role as a symbol of Mysuru’s identity and charm. The mascot will also find its place in tourist hubs, local markets, and artisanal boutiques, providing both visitors and residents easy access to culturally rich and locally crafted keepsakes.

Tangible mementos

Furthermore, Mysuru aims to showcase its cultural heritage by incorporating souvenirs into museums and cultural centre gift shops. These tangible mementos will offer visitors an opportunity to extend their cultural experience beyond city’s attractions.

Plans are on to infuse a festive spirit by featuring souvenirs in city events and festivals, encouraging souvenir purchases during peak footfall times. Collaborations with local cafes, restaurants and businesses will not only showcase and sell souvenirs but also foster community engagement and support local enterprises.

In a digital age, Mysuru is set to leverage technology by publishing selected blog posts on its official tourism website. These posts, offering in-depth insights into the city, will be shared across various social media channels to engage a wider audience and drive traffic to the complete articles on the official website.

Tourist information centres will provide printed versions of select blog posts, offering informative reading materials for visitors keen on exploring Mysuru’s attractions. Additionally, the integration of blog content into events and exhibitions will provide attendees with an opportunity to delve deeper into Mysuru’s unique stories and experiences.