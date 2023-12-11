Dinesh Coaching Centre presents Pratibha Puraskar
December 11, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The 26th Annual Pratibha Puraskar presentation ceremony of Dinesh Coaching Centre, Kuvempunagar, for the year 2022-23 was held at Kalamandira on Hunsur Road in city last evening.

A total of 94 students, including 69 State syllabus and 25 CBSE syllabus, who have secured above 96% marks in SSLC/ Class 10 Exams 2022-23, were honoured with Pratibha Puraskar. Anagha N. Karnis, who has scored 623 out of 625 in State Syllabus and Manaswi M. Devarahatti, who has scored 484 out of 500 in CBSE syllabus were toppers among them.

Swami Mahamedananda of RIMSE and retired Additional Secretary to the Government of India C.V. Gopinath were the chief guests on the occasion. Dinesh Coaching Centre Head N.V. Dinesh was also present.

Searching